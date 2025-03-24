Meghan Trainor’s dramatic transformation fuels Ozempic rumors

Meghan Trainor left fans stunned as she showcased her dramatic weight loss in new photos, sparking reactions with playful nods to her hit song, “Where did all the bass go?”
The Me Too singer took to her Instagram account to share a snap of her toned figure.
In shared snaps of herself, she donning a white T- shirt underneath a sheer chiffon dress.
Trainor completed her relaxed outfit with white arm and leg warmers, along with white leather shark boots.
Soon after the Mother singer dropped her drastic transformation, the fans swamped to the comment section to express the shock over it.
One fan commented a lyric in Trainor’s 2014 track All About That Bass, in which she sang, “You know I won’t be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll.”
“Where did all the bass go?” another asked.
“LMFAO body positive until you can get your hands on Ozempic,” a third chimed in.
The fourth noted, “All about that bass??? Until Ozempic then you are all about that treble.”
Notably, the post came after Trainor, 31 opened up about her weight loss saying that she lost 60 pounds after welcoming her first child, Riley, with husband Daryl Sabara in 2021.
“I was, like, over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out,” she told ET Canada in 2022.
The NO singer added, “I just wasn’t feeling great. I’ve never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son.”
Earlier this year, Meghan Trainor also revealed that she underwent a breast augmentation after “having two kid.”
