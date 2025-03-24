Entertainment

Meghan Trainor’s dramatic transformation fuels Ozempic rumors

Meghan Trainor lost 60 pounds after welcoming her first child, Riley

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025
Meghan Trainor’s dramatic transformation fuels Ozempic rumors
Meghan Trainor’s dramatic transformation fuels Ozempic rumors

Meghan Trainor left fans stunned as she showcased her dramatic weight loss in new photos, sparking reactions with playful nods to her hit song, “Where did all the bass go?”

The Me Too singer took to her Instagram account to share a snap of her toned figure.

In shared snaps of herself, she donning a white T- shirt underneath a sheer chiffon dress.

Trainor completed her relaxed outfit with white arm and leg warmers, along with white leather shark boots.


Related: Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post

Soon after the Mother singer dropped her drastic transformation, the fans swamped to the comment section to express the shock over it.

One fan commented a lyric in Trainor’s 2014 track All About That Bass, in which she sang, “You know I won’t be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll.”

“Where did all the bass go?” another asked.

“LMFAO body positive until you can get your hands on Ozempic,” a third chimed in.

The fourth noted, “All about that bass??? Until Ozempic then you are all about that treble.”

Notably, the post came after Trainor, 31 opened up about her weight loss saying that she lost 60 pounds after welcoming her first child, Riley, with husband Daryl Sabara in 2021.

“I was, like, over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out,” she told ET Canada in 2022.

The NO singer added, “I just wasn’t feeling great. I’ve never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son.”

Earlier this year, Meghan Trainor also revealed that she underwent a breast augmentation after “having two kid.”

Related: Meghan Trainor regrets 'too much' botox: 'I need help'

Hailey Bieber shares sweet moment with baby Jack after Justin's major update
Hailey Bieber shares sweet moment with baby Jack after Justin's major update
Selena Gomez reveals exciting album journey with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez reveals exciting album journey with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez receives sweet gift from Gracie Abrams on new album release
Selena Gomez receives sweet gift from Gracie Abrams on new album release
BTS' V undergoes crazy transformation amid ‘Squid Game’ 3 rumours
BTS' V undergoes crazy transformation amid ‘Squid Game’ 3 rumours
Ed Sheeran pens bold appeal to PM Keir Starmer to ‘save’ UK music education
Ed Sheeran pens bold appeal to PM Keir Starmer to ‘save’ UK music education
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi team up for Emerald Fennell's upcoming film
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi team up for Emerald Fennell's upcoming film
Shakira rocks Mexico City with second electrifying LMYNL Tour show
Shakira rocks Mexico City with second electrifying LMYNL Tour show
Kanye West accused of terrifying Kim Kardashian and kids amid feud reports
Kanye West accused of terrifying Kim Kardashian and kids amid feud reports
Rachel Zegler celebrates 'Snow White' box office release with heartfelt move
Rachel Zegler celebrates 'Snow White' box office release with heartfelt move
Katy Perry struggles to match Taylor Swift's success despite 'seeking advice' from her
Katy Perry struggles to match Taylor Swift's success despite 'seeking advice' from her
Dua Lipa reflects on ‘unreal’ concert experience with Troye Sivan
Dua Lipa reflects on ‘unreal’ concert experience with Troye Sivan
Selena Gomez reacts to Taylor Swift’s album shoutout with major announcement
Selena Gomez reacts to Taylor Swift’s album shoutout with major announcement