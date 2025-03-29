Fortnite suffers global outage sparks frenzy among gaming enthusiasts

Fortnite, an online video game developed by Epic Games, faced a global outage affecting players.
On Friday, March 28, Fortnite players have reported an outage that prevented them from queuing for matches.
To note, the Fortnite servers' downtime is still ongoing, which has impacted the “Discovery” menu, which enables players to choose which game they want to play.
In response to this global outage, Epic Games has addressed the problem and provided details about the issue.
Roughly one hour after players began reporting the Fortnite outage, Epic Games released a statement regarding what was wrong with the game.
As many expected, the ongoing issue has affected players' ability to "matchmake" or select games.
An official statement from the Fortnite Status account reads, "We’re working to fix an issue where players are unable to matchmake or select games in the lobby. We’ll provide an update once this has been resolved."
It is said impossible to determine how long the “Discover” matchmaking issue of the Fortnite down will persist.
Epic Games is well known for working fast to restore these types of services, especially with thousands of players eager to jump back in.
According to the reports, Fortnite will be unplayable for quite some time.