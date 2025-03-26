Sports

PUBG Mobile update 3.7 part 2 to bring new firearms and scopes

PUBG Mobile version 3.7 will allow players to pick up single item containing multiple essential supplies

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 26, 2025
PUBG Mobile update 3.7 part 2 to bring new firearms and scopes

Player Unknown’s BattleGrounds Mobile (PUBG) has officially announced to release of the second part of its update version 3.7.

Game developer Krafton on Wednesday, March 26, revealed that part 2 of PUBG Mobile Version 3.7 will launch soon to bring a new wave of arsenal upgrades and gameplay innovations to players.

Taking to Instagram, PUBG Mobile shared a post which revealed that this new part of update 3.7 will introduce new melee weapons, supplies and a scope.

According to a report by India Today Gaming, the latest update to the game’s Part 2 expansion comes with a new bundled supply item designed to streamline the looting process. Complete details about the bundle haven’t been revealed yet.,

It’s claimed that the new version of PUBG Mobile will allow players to pick up a single item containing multiple essential supplies, saving precious seconds in high-stakes situations.

Moreover, the most intriguing feature in the update is the introduction of an emotive design adjustable scope, which will reportedly bring interactive elements to the aiming experience, allowing long-range shooters to engage with targets in more dynamic ways.

To note, Krafton has yet to officially announce when these additions will go live in the game.

