Microsoft updates Windows Game Bar with new features and improvements

Windows Game Bar and Discord enable users to see widgets while playing game

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
Microsoft has announced Xbox gaming updates for March, including a new look for Game Bar on PC and other benefits through Game Pass.

The Redmond, Washington-based company on Wednesday, March 27, revealed that Game Bar on PC gives you the ability to quickly launch games, control audio mixes, monitor game performance and now comes with a cleaner UI.

The Home Bar and widgets, including Capture, Performance, Resource, and the Widget Store, now appear more lightweight with fewer lines and colors, giving them less of an Adobe Photoshop tools vibe.

According to Microsoft, this is only the beginning of the visual changes rolling out this week.

Source: Microsoft
The update happened the same week Discord changed its user interface (UI) with enhanced spacing between sections in the app and support for a full dark mode overlay.

Both Game Bar and Discord enable users to see widgets while playing a game.

As for the Xbox Cloud Gaming update, there’s now a way to shift between games without having to jump out and return to the Home page.

To note, currently, it only works with several Assassin’s Creed titles, but Xbox promises it will work with other cloud games soon.

Moreover, Cloud Gaming is expanding more titles that support Stream Your Own Game.

Xbox is expanding in-game benefits to include more free-to-play titles such as Heroes in the Storm and, in April, Call of Duty: Warzone, which allows you to acquire cosmetics, characters, in-game currency, and more in games like Overwatch 2 and Valorant.

