ChatGPT services restored after widespread outage 

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has finally restored after experiencing a widespread outage that left users facing numerous errors across the chatbot’s app and API services.
The disruption occurred when the platform was flocked by users to generate Studio Ghibli images. However, OpenAI has now addressed the issue and successfully implemented a solution.
ChatGPT manufacturer stated, “We have identified that users are experiencing elevated errors for the impacted services. We are working on implementing a mitigation.”
The outages have severely affected a significant number of users worldwide, according to Downdetector, an outage tracking site, which showed a spike in reports about ChatGPT’s functionality.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the issue and stated, “Can y’all please chill on generating images this is insane our team needs sleep.”
When a user suggested limiting the model’s capabilities to ease the load, Altman pushed back, saying, “We are gonna do the opposite of nerfing it BUT still please chill out a bit.”
He further defended his team’s efforts, while responding to a suggestion to replace them.
“No thanks, in addition to building AGI this team is on trajectory to build the biggest website in the world from a cold start 2.33 years ago, best team in the world, it’s just hard,” Altman added.
As the company works on restoring full functionality, the incident outlines the increasing dependance on AI for creative expression.
