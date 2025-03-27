Sci-Tech

ChatGPT’s new image generator launch delayed for free users

ChatGPT's image generator is only accessible to paid subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team tiers

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
ChatGPT’s new image generator launch delayed for free users
ChatGPT’s new image generator launch delayed for free users 

OpenAI has delayed the launch of ChatGPT’s built-in image generator for free users.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced the delay, stating that the feature proved to be “more popular than we expected,” adding that “rollout to our free tier is unfortunately going to be delayed for a while.”

ChatGPT manufacturer integrated advanced image generation or photorealistic capabilities to ChatGPT on Tuesday.

Related: ChatGPT becomes default AI assistant of Android users: Details

It enables users to generate images directly within the app using the leading reasoning model, GPT–4o.

Currently, the latest image generation feature is only accessible to paid subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team tiers. 

OpenAI is yet to reveal the launch date of the latest ChatGPT feature for free-tier users.

GPT-4o comes with significant upgrades to text rendering and “an autoregressive approach” to image generation, which processes images from left to right and top to bottom rather than all at the same time.

As long as free users are far from gaining access to the top-tier image generation feature of ChatGPT.

Related: OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT on WhatsApp with new features

Qualcomm to release 2nm Snapdragon chipsets in 2026
Qualcomm to release 2nm Snapdragon chipsets in 2026
Instagram discontinues 'Notes' feature from posts and reels
Instagram discontinues 'Notes' feature from posts and reels
Bill Gates drops shocking AI prediction for next decade
Bill Gates drops shocking AI prediction for next decade
WhatsApp rolls out shortcut to message contacts from status views
WhatsApp rolls out shortcut to message contacts from status views
WhatsApp to roll out Spotify song sharing feature in status updates: Report
WhatsApp to roll out Spotify song sharing feature in status updates: Report
OpenAI enhances Photoediting feature, allow users to generate charts for work
OpenAI enhances Photoediting feature, allow users to generate charts for work
Google unveils 'most intelligent AI model,' Gemini 2.5
Google unveils 'most intelligent AI model,' Gemini 2.5
Microsoft improves Copilot with AI-powered deep research tools
Microsoft improves Copilot with AI-powered deep research tools
Instagram joins forces with schools to ensure online safety for students
Instagram joins forces with schools to ensure online safety for students
Apple WWDC 2025 set to kick off soon, promising major announcements
Apple WWDC 2025 set to kick off soon, promising major announcements
When to see sunrise solar eclipse in US this week: Time, states
When to see sunrise solar eclipse in US this week: Time, states
X's Head of Engineering Haofei Wang reportedly resigns
X's Head of Engineering Haofei Wang reportedly resigns