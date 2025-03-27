ChatGPT’s new image generator launch delayed for free users 

OpenAI has delayed the launch of ChatGPT’s built-in image generator for free users.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced the delay, stating that the feature proved to be “more popular than we expected,” adding that “rollout to our free tier is unfortunately going to be delayed for a while.”
ChatGPT manufacturer integrated advanced image generation or photorealistic capabilities to ChatGPT on Tuesday.
It enables users to generate images directly within the app using the leading reasoning model, GPT–4o.
Currently, the latest image generation feature is only accessible to paid subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team tiers.
OpenAI is yet to reveal the launch date of the latest ChatGPT feature for free-tier users.
GPT-4o comes with significant upgrades to text rendering and “an autoregressive approach” to image generation, which processes images from left to right and top to bottom rather than all at the same time.
