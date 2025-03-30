Entertainment

Lana Del Rey hints at new music with 'Henry, Come On' before album release

'Summertime Sadness singer' tease a title of her upcoming song from her highly anticipated album.

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 30, 2025
Lana Del Rey hints at new music with ‘Henry, Come On’ before album release
Lana Del Rey hints at new music with ‘Henry, Come On’ before album release

Lana Del Rey is giving fans a taste of her upcoming album, The Right Person Will Stay, by teasing a new track titled Henry, Come On.

The Summertime Sadness singer took to her Instagram to tease a title of her upcoming song from her highly anticipated album.

In the newly released promotional image, the singer dons white lace, styled with soft waves and a subtle red lip.

Henry has yet to receive an official release date.

Prior to this, she announced that The Right Person Will Stay‘s is set to release on May 21.


While announcing her album, Del Rey had noted, “Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach starting with Henry.”

Henry referred to what is now confirmed as Henry, Come On, a song Lana Del Rey originally teased over a year ago.

Notably, Del Rey will be performing at the 2025 edition of Stagecoach, the annual country music festival in Indio, California ahead of a stadium tour in U.K. and Ireland that begins in June.

She’s leading the lineup on Stagecoach’s Palomino Stage this April 25.

