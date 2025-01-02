Kate Middleton's brother makes surprise revelation amid Meghan's Insta return

Royal

  by Web Desk
  January 02, 2025
Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton offered a peek into his childhood vacations with the Princess of Wales and other members of their family.

The 37-year-old opened up about how their family used to enjoy their holidays, while revealing favourite destinations of his sisters Kate and Pippa.

In his recent interview with Sunday Times, James revealed, “Holidays tended to be packing up the car and driving somewhere.” 

He continued, “My parents, sisters and I would visit different places in the Swiss Alps each summer, such as Les Masses, or we’d go to Avoriaz in France.”

“Dad would find a mountain refuge where we’d have a rather sloppy soup-like meal for tea, but we were so hungry from a day of hiking that it tasted amazing,” James added.

Reflecting on how they used to make their sleeping arrangements, he revealed, “Then we would fall fast asleep in our bunk — we’d sleep on one long bunk, all five of us — surrounded by other walkers. The next day we’d wake up early, put our walking boots back on and continue our trek, ending up in another village.”

James also confessed how re recently felt nostalgic when he took his 1-year-old daughter Inigo to Valmoral in the French Alps to visit wife Alizée’s family.”

“There were the same smells, the same marmot calls; it was a pinch-me moment that brought me back to childhood summers when I’d hike up mountains with a rucksack that was bigger than me,” James said.

This refreshing insights regarding future Queen's childhood days came amid her estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle's Instagram return 7 years after getting engaged with Prince Harry.

Meghan took the internet by storm on Wednesday after sharing a delightful video of herself by the beach.

In the video the mom-of-two could be seen exuding joy hopping and laughing, she then stops and bents down to write "2025" on the sand.

