Ben Affleck ‘done talking’ about Jennifer Lopez amid split speculation

  • March 29, 2025
Ben Affleck is reportedly shutting down any further discussion about Jennifer Lopez following his rare remarks on their divorce.

As per PEOPLE, a source revealed that the Gone Girl star doesn't want to discuss the Unstoppable actress.

The insider said, "Ben's doing well. The GQ story was kind of all about clearing the air one last time."

Sharing Affleck’s feeling over divorce drama, the source stated, "He's done talking about JLo," adding, "He's not proud that their marriage didn't work out. He didn't want to hurt her. But now he wants to just focus on his kids and work."

The source told the outlet that Affleck remains "very passionate about work and excited about upcoming projects."

To note, this report came after the Good Will Hunting star said "there’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue" behind his split from Lopez, 55.

"I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something," he said.

The Accountant 2 star added, "But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting."

J.Lo was married to Affleck from July 2022 and in August 2024 she filed for divorce from him.

The couple finalized the divorce in January and they were declared single on February 21.

