Shakira rocks Mexico City with second electrifying LMYNL Tour show

Shakira lighted up the Mexico City with one more exhilarating concert.
Taking to her official Instagram on Saturday, March 22, the Waka Waka crooner shared a gallery of photographs and a video from her exciting second show of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in the Mexican capital.
In the caption of the post, the Hips Don’t Lie crooner reflected on her experience, expressing her happiness over the overwhelming fans response.
“Mexico, the energy last night was amazing! They made me enjoy myself so much! #LMYNLWorldTourCDMX,” she penned.
The carousel began with a beautiful snap of the Colombian singer, rocking a bold red ensemble.
For the show, Shakira wore a red lace dress featuring intricate detailing, and complemented the look with a red cowboy hat.
She kept her signature, voluminous, blonde tresses opened, which cascaded down naturally.
Moreover, the overall vibrant look was accessorized with striking statement jewelry, including necklace and some rings.
Gushing over the legendary singer, a fan commented, “Divine!!! What an awesome concert!”
Another expressed, “I can't get over last night. We taught Mexico that in Barranquilla you dance like this!”
A third stated, “The boss of Mexico. ICONIC QUEEN, your Mexican herd loves you.”
Shakira is all set to captivate her Mexican fans once again with a thrilling performance on March 23, which will mark her third out of seven concerts scheduled for the city.