Shakira treats fans to special gift on ‘LMYNL’ first anniversary

Shakira celebrated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’s first anniversary with a special surprise.
On Saturday, March 22, 2025, the Waka Waka crooner marked one year of her Grammy-winning studio album, treating her ardent fans to a special gift.
In a new Instagram post, the Hips Don’t Lie singer surprised fans by dropping her video for Última, a track from her superhit album.
“Today marks the first anniversary of our album, 'Las Mujeres No Ya Lloran,' and I have this gift for you: my video for "Última," which, as you know, is a very personal song. I hope you like it,” she penned in the caption.
The video featured Shakira singing soulfully, completely enchanting the audience with her incredible vocals.
Sharing their feelings, one of the die-hard fans commented, “This song makes me cry, and I’ve been married for 21 years.”
“A video that we needed. I love you!!!!!” expressed a second, while a third stated, “Beautiful gifts you gave us @shakira. come to Paraguay!”
One of the fans, who attended Shakira’s concert of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, wrote, “I love it and I sing it to the top of my lungs on Wednesday while I saw you there a few steps away from my @shakira.”
Shakira will perform her third out of seven concerts in Mexico City on March 23, 2025.