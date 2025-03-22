Entertainment

Shakira treats fans to special gift on ‘LMYNL’ first anniversary

‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ is Shakira’s twelfth studio album released on March 22, 2024

  • March 22, 2025

Shakira celebrated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’s first anniversary with a special surprise.

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, the Waka Waka crooner marked one year of her Grammy-winning studio album, treating her ardent fans to a special gift.

In a new Instagram post, the Hips Don’t Lie singer surprised fans by dropping her video for Última, a track from her superhit album.

“Today marks the first anniversary of our album, 'Las Mujeres No Ya Lloran,' and I have this gift for you: my video for "Última," which, as you know, is a very personal song. I hope you like it,” she penned in the caption.

Related: Shakira leaves Monterrey in awe with electrifying shows, sets new milestone

The video featured Shakira singing soulfully, completely enchanting the audience with her incredible vocals.

Sharing their feelings, one of the die-hard fans commented, “This song makes me cry, and I’ve been married for 21 years.”

“A video that we needed. I love you!!!!!” expressed a second, while a third stated, “Beautiful gifts you gave us @shakira. come to Paraguay!”

One of the fans, who attended Shakira’s concert of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, wrote, “I love it and I sing it to the top of my lungs on Wednesday while I saw you there a few steps away from my @shakira.”

Related: Shakira expresses excitement for 2nd Mexico show after ecstatic fan response

Shakira will perform her third out of seven concerts in Mexico City on March 23, 2025.

