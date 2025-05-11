Tekken 8 balance team overhaul amid Season 2 backlash

Tekken 8 has reportedly returned to using its original balance team following a disastrous season 2 launch.
According to Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada, the new team behind balancing season 2 has been switched back out, and Harada seems confident that the team members who had originally handled those duties at the game's launch can get things back on track for Tekken 8.
To note, Tekken 8 was a major success for Bandai Namco, exceeding sales expectations with more than 2 million copies sold in its first three weeks.
Tekken 8 Season 2 update in early April proved incredibly problematic, with a series of new moves and buffs that completely threw off the balance of power between members of the playable roster, particularly in its throw system.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), in response to fan backlash, Harada noted that Kohei Ikeda, also known as Nakatsu, is being given a much greater level of control over all future balancing changes.
Tekken 8 began rolling out emergency updates, as the first in a set of three updates was released in the middle of April, focusing in large part on counteracting big damage boosts in season 2.
These changes included extending fighters' life bars to allow them to take more damage and starting to readjust the damage dealt by overpowered combos and individual moves.
With the original team back in place and Nakatsu restored to full control over balancing, Harada seems confident that the game is once again heading in the right direction.