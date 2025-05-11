Sinner opens up on ‘amazing’ comeback to Italian Open after 3-month ban

Jannik Sinner said it was an "amazing feeling" to be back on court after beating Argentina’s Mariano Navone at the Italian Open in the first match since his doping ban.
According to BBC, the 6-3 6-4 victory was the world number one’s 22nd in a row - a streak interrupted by the three-month suspension he agreed with the World Anti Doping Agency (Wada).
Sinner wrote ‘Che bello’ (How beautiful) on the camera lens at the end of the match, as chants of ‘Ole’ rang around the stadium.
The Italian said the reaction from the home crowd was the best he had ever experienced.
"It has been amazing to go again on court after such a long time, having a great support also in the last days," Sinner said.
His parents were among 10,500 people who offered him a full throated welcome onto the Campo Centrale, but Sinner showed little emotion as he walked on hand in hand with a child mascot.
"From the first day I came here, it has been amazing. I was waiting for this moment quite a long time," he added.
"The whole match, even when it seems quite comfortable, it's a rollercoaster, no? Inside we feel that, especially the beginning of the match having, again, the nerves of serving for the first time, trying to move in the best possible way you can."