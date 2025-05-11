Sports

Sinner opens up on ‘amazing’ comeback to Italian Open after 3-month ban

Jannik Sinner beat Mariano Navone at the Italian Open in the first match after ban

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 11, 2025
Sinner opens up on ‘amazing’ comeback to Italian Open after 3-month ban
Sinner opens up on ‘amazing’ comeback to Italian Open after 3-month ban

Jannik Sinner said it was an "amazing feeling" to be back on court after beating Argentina’s Mariano Navone at the Italian Open in the first match since his doping ban.

According to BBC, the 6-3 6-4 victory was the world number one’s 22nd in a row - a streak interrupted by the three-month suspension he agreed with the World Anti Doping Agency (Wada).

Sinner wrote ‘Che bello’ (How beautiful) on the camera lens at the end of the match, as chants of ‘Ole’ rang around the stadium.

The Italian said the reaction from the home crowd was the best he had ever experienced.

"It has been amazing to go again on court after such a long time, having a great support also in the last days," Sinner said.

His parents were among 10,500 people who offered him a full throated welcome onto the Campo Centrale, but Sinner showed little emotion as he walked on hand in hand with a child mascot.

"From the first day I came here, it has been amazing. I was waiting for this moment quite a long time," he added.

"The whole match, even when it seems quite comfortable, it's a rollercoaster, no? Inside we feel that, especially the beginning of the match having, again, the nerves of serving for the first time, trying to move in the best possible way you can."

‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress

‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress
Elon Musk's doomsday prediction gets exact date from supercomputer

Elon Musk's doomsday prediction gets exact date from supercomputer
WhatsApp to offer enhanced accessibility settings: Report

WhatsApp to offer enhanced accessibility settings: Report
Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’s First Communion

Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’s First Communion
Tekken 8 balance team overhaul amid Season 2 backlash
Tekken 8 balance team overhaul amid Season 2 backlash
Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Al Nassr after Saudi Pro League, AFC setbacks?
Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Al Nassr after Saudi Pro League, AFC setbacks?
Alexander Zverev faces backlash for ‘rude’ remarks at Italian Open
Alexander Zverev faces backlash for ‘rude’ remarks at Italian Open
Virat Kohli to retire from test cricket ahead of England tour?
Virat Kohli to retire from test cricket ahead of England tour?
Collins knocks out defending champion Iga Swiatek from the Italian Open
Collins knocks out defending champion Iga Swiatek from the Italian Open
Borderlands 4 early access: Who gets to play first?
Borderlands 4 early access: Who gets to play first?
Honkai: Star Rail version 3.3 release date, advancements announced
Honkai: Star Rail version 3.3 release date, advancements announced
NBA playoffs: Nuggets clinch overtime victory to take 2-1 lead over Thunder
NBA playoffs: Nuggets clinch overtime victory to take 2-1 lead over Thunder
Women's World Cup to expand to 48 teams by 2031 in historic FIFA decision
Women's World Cup to expand to 48 teams by 2031 in historic FIFA decision
Novak Djokovic to make surprise wildcard entry into 2025 Gonet Geneva Open
Novak Djokovic to make surprise wildcard entry into 2025 Gonet Geneva Open
Carlos Alcaraz makes strong comeback with remarkable win at Italian Open
Carlos Alcaraz makes strong comeback with remarkable win at Italian Open
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Legendary goalkeeper reveals tougher opponent
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Legendary goalkeeper reveals tougher opponent