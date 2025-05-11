Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Al Nassr after Saudi Pro League, AFC setbacks?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al Nassr is up in the air after his contract extension talks were reportedly "put on hold."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was expecting to sign a new two-year deal this summer, but another underwhelming season has thrown a spanner in the works.

According to Marca, negotiations over a new deal were put on hold following Al-Nassr's 3-2 Saudi Pro League loss to Al-Ittihad in midweek, mere days after their AFC Champions League semi-final exit to Kawasaki Frontale.

The report states Ronaldo was expecting to sign a two-year extension but these poor results have given the 40-year-old pause for thought.

Ronaldo has been the face of the Saudi Pro League since he signed for Al-Nassr from Manchester United in early 2023 but his team's failure to win a trophy yet again could make the Portugal international rethink his future.

The report adds that Ronaldo's frustration at the situation has left Al-Nassr pondering their options over a renewal, with a switch to another Saudi side not ruled out.

