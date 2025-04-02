Meghan Markle As Ever products sold out within hour of brand launch

Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand As Ever has seen a record breaking success shortly after the website went live.
The Duchess of Sussex brand's official launch was on Wednesday, April 2, and within an hour the products on the website were sold out.
The collection included jams, honey, crepe and cookie mixes and specialised flower sprinkles.
Meghan shared the exciting news on her official Instagram account with a click of herself in a garden, noting, "Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full!"
While expressing her gratitude, the Duchess added, "We sold out in less than one hour and I can't thank you enough...for celebrating purchasing, sharing, and believing. Its's just the start @aseverofficial (celebratory emoji) Here we go!"
Couple of hours before the big announcement on her social media, Meghan turned to her Instagram Stories, where she could be seen scrolling through the website, indicating the official commencement of As Ever.
The As Ever launch came nearly two months after the mother-of-two announced she would be revamping her brand, which was previously named American Riviera Orchard.
Notably, Meghan failed to trademark the name American Riviera in the 2024 summer, as it was rejected for not being filed correctly.