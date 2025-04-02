Princess Ingrid Alexandra gets special honor ahead of big royal milestone

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has received a special gift to mark the end of her military service.
The daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit served with the Engineer Battalion at Skjold camp in Målselv for the past 15 months.
Princess Ingrid, who holds the position of rifleman and engineer soldier, was presented with a traditional Bardu and Målselv bunad, a folk costume worth approximately £3,698, by Målselv municipality.
The Princess, who was dressed in uniform, expressed her gratitude for the gift at the municipal hall.
"A bunad symbolises belonging, and I am happy that I belong here a little, after living here since January last year," the Princess said during the engagement.
The traditional dress is usually worn by the royals to mark Norway's Constitution Day, observed on 17 May each year.
In September 2024, the Norwegian palace announced by that the royal had extended her initial service to 15 months. She has been living in Målselv since January last year.
Princess Ingrid Alexandra's military service has kept her away from public engagements, but she will participate in her first state visit when Iceland's President Halla Tómasdóttir visits Norway from April 8 to 10.
