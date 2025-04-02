Royal

Meghan Markle shares dessert recipe named after 'darling daughter' Lilibet

Meghan Markle drops delightful surprise as she celebrates As Ever official launch at NYT Cooking

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 02, 2025


Alongside a video of her cooking a sweet dessert at the show, Meghan spilled a surprising secret about the recipe, which has a sweet link to her and Harry's daughter Lilibet.

"Whipped up a special dessert with @nytcooking as we celebrate the launch of @aseverofficial today! Goodness is moments away," she noted in the caption.

The 42-year-old further added, "In the meantime, enjoy the recipe for our ‘Chantilly Lili’ — a delicious dessert named after our darling daughter. So so so good As special and sweet as she is"

Meghan Markle's sweet nod to daughter Princess Lilibet comes amid the Duke of Sussex's ongoing rift with his former charity, Sentebale's chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, since Harry and his longtime pal, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho's resignation as patron of the South African charity last week.

