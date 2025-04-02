Queen Camilla continues late brother Mark Shand’s initiative with King Charles

Queen Camilla has joined forces with King Charles to continue her late brother Mark Shand's legacy.
The royal couple has commissioned a series of egg sculptures as part of Elephant Family's The Big Egg Hunt initiative, which aims to raise awareness and funds for elephant conservation.
Taking to its Instagram account on Tuesday, the Royal Family shared a heartfelt video of Queen Camilla, visiting the ‘Green Man Humpty Dumpty Egg’ installed outside the King’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace.
The project is all in aid of the Elephant Family, which was set up by Camilla's late brother Mark Shand. Charles and Camilla are joint patrons of the organization.
“Have you spotted any of these egg-quisite eggs across London? Commissioned by The King and Queen, and painted by Alice Shirley, this ‘Green Man Humpty Dumpty Egg’ is just one of over 120 egg sculptures to form part of @ElephantFamily’s ‘The Big Egg Hunt,’” the palace wrote along the video.
It further added, “Founded by Her Majesty’s late brother, Mark Shand, Elephant Family works in partnership with conservation experts on the ground to tackle the challenges facing Asia’s wildlife and the communities that live alongside them.”
This marks as Queen Camilla’s first public appearance since King Charles's hospital admission.
