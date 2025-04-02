Royal

Queen Camilla continues late brother Mark Shand’s initiative with King Charles

Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after King Charles's hospital admission

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 02, 2025


Queen Camilla has joined forces with King Charles to continue her late brother Mark Shand's legacy.

The royal couple has commissioned a series of egg sculptures as part of Elephant Family's The Big Egg Hunt initiative, which aims to raise awareness and funds for elephant conservation.

Taking to its Instagram account on Tuesday, the Royal Family shared a heartfelt video of Queen Camilla, visiting the ‘Green Man Humpty Dumpty Egg’ installed outside the King’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace.

The project is all in aid of the Elephant Family, which was set up by Camilla's late brother Mark Shand. Charles and Camilla are joint patrons of the organization.

Related: King Charles, Queen Camilla extend Eid wishes to Muslims around the world

“Have you spotted any of these egg-quisite eggs across London? Commissioned by The King and Queen, and painted by Alice Shirley, this ‘Green Man Humpty Dumpty Egg’ is just one of over 120 egg sculptures to form part of @ElephantFamily’s ‘The Big Egg Hunt,’” the palace wrote along the video.

It further added, “Founded by Her Majesty’s late brother, Mark Shand, Elephant Family works in partnership with conservation experts on the ground to tackle the challenges facing Asia’s wildlife and the communities that live alongside them.”

This marks as Queen Camilla’s first public appearance since King Charles's hospital admission.

Related: King Charles resumes work days after being hospitalised

Queen Ellizabeth II's godson Lord Charles O'Hagan passes away at 79
Queen Ellizabeth II's godson Lord Charles O'Hagan passes away at 79
Buckingham Palace releases Duchess Sophie's emotional message to support key initiative
Buckingham Palace releases Duchess Sophie's emotional message to support key initiative
Prince Harry releases video message amid Sentebale chairman's shocking claims
Prince Harry releases video message amid Sentebale chairman's shocking claims
Princess Ingrid Alexandra gets special honor ahead of big royal milestone
Princess Ingrid Alexandra gets special honor ahead of big royal milestone
Zara Tindall husband Mike makes bold statement on becoming prince
Zara Tindall husband Mike makes bold statement on becoming prince
Meghan Markle pens emotional note ahead of lifestyle brand launch
Meghan Markle pens emotional note ahead of lifestyle brand launch
King Charles bestows prestigious honours after his hospital stay
King Charles bestows prestigious honours after his hospital stay
Prince Harry loses his temper over Princess Eugenie’s new bond
Prince Harry loses his temper over Princess Eugenie’s new bond
Kate Middleton’s latest move snubs mom Carole Middleton?
Kate Middleton’s latest move snubs mom Carole Middleton?
Princess Kate, Prince William share unforgettable moments on recent engagements
Princess Kate, Prince William share unforgettable moments on recent engagements
King Charles performs first royal duty after resuming work
King Charles performs first royal duty after resuming work
Meghan Markle shares personal letter amid Prince Harry's Sentebale drama
Meghan Markle shares personal letter amid Prince Harry's Sentebale drama