King Charles bestows rare Royal honour to car manufacturer Aston Martin

British luxury car brand Aston Martin has received a seal of approval by King Charles

  • April 03, 2025
King Charles has given Aston Martin an unprecedented elite status with thee British Royal Family.

The car manufacturer announced on Wednesday, April 2, that it will display a Royal Warrant by Appointment to His Majesty The King, an elite status given to firms that serve the Royal Family.

Aston Martin was granted the honour last year, however, the automaker decided to wait until the College of Arms made a new Royal Crest for King Charles III.

With the Royal Warrant, in the first time in 112-year of making sports car, the wings of Aston Martin will reside besides royal crest of the British Monarch.


According to the Royal Warrant Holders Association, more than 800 companies hold Royal Warrants for their services to members of the Royal Family.

The CEO Adrian Hallmark has shared that being given the Royal Warrant is so much more than just receiving a "royal seal of approval."

In a shared statement, Hallmark noted, "Our appointment by His Majesty represents a truly proud and historic moment for Aston Martin, reinforcing the longstanding and esteemed relationship we hold with the Royal Family."

It is pertinent to note, Royal Warrants hold special notability for companies that do business in Great Britain, as its has been a way to show citizens that certain suppliers are good enough for the Royals themselves, hence, gaining a certain public trust.

