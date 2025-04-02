Leonardo DiCaprio spills new details on upcoming flick ‘One Battle After Another’

Leonardo DiCaprio has shared spicy new details about his upcoming flick, One Battle After Another.
During distributor Warner Bros.' panel presentation in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 1, the Titanic actor shared his enthusiasm for the project, calling it "an incredibly epic movie" with immense "scope and scale".
He also praised his director Paul Thomas Anderson, sharing that he had wanted to work with him for "almost 20 years now.”
“With this film, he has tapped into something politically and culturally that is brimming beneath our psyche,” DiCpairo said at the Caesar's Palace stage at CinemaCon 2025.
He further added, “A lot of writer-directors are incredibly rigid, but his ability to work with actors is so unique.”
Meanwhile, Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor, who also star in the black comedy, joined DiCaprio onstage to talk about making One Battle After Another.
"It's humorous, it's funny, but it's also heartfelt," Hall said, adding, "And so to be able to spar alongside anyone, especially these two, is amazing."
Taylor also expressed her excitement, saying, “I can't wait for you to meet this character."
The film, which is reportedly loosely based on Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel Vineland, also stars Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti and Alana Haim
Leonardo DiCaprio launched his YouTube channel on Thursday, March 27 to share the trailer for One Battle After Another, which is set to hit theaters on September 26.
