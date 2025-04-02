Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio spills new details on upcoming flick ‘One Battle After Another’

Leonardo DiCaprio launched his YouTube channel on March 27 to share the trailer for 'One Battle After Another'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 02, 2025
Leonardo DiCaprio spills new details on upcoming flick ‘One Battle After Another’
Leonardo DiCaprio spills new details on upcoming flick ‘One Battle After Another’

Leonardo DiCaprio has shared spicy new details about his upcoming flick, One Battle After Another.

During distributor Warner Bros.' panel presentation in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 1, the Titanic actor shared his enthusiasm for the project, calling it "an incredibly epic movie" with immense "scope and scale".

He also praised his director Paul Thomas Anderson, sharing that he had wanted to work with him for "almost 20 years now.”

“With this film, he has tapped into something politically and culturally that is brimming beneath our psyche,” DiCpairo said at the Caesar's Palace stage at CinemaCon 2025.

Related: Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys family night out at Lakers Game: Photo

He further added, “A lot of writer-directors are incredibly rigid, but his ability to work with actors is so unique.”

Meanwhile, Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor, who also star in the black comedy, joined DiCaprio onstage to talk about making One Battle After Another.

"It's humorous, it's funny, but it's also heartfelt," Hall said, adding, "And so to be able to spar alongside anyone, especially these two, is amazing."

Taylor also expressed her excitement, saying, “I can't wait for you to meet this character."

The film, which is reportedly loosely based on Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel Vineland, also stars Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti and Alana Haim

Leonardo DiCaprio launched his YouTube channel on Thursday, March 27 to share the trailer for One Battle After Another, which is set to hit theaters on September 26.

Related: Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: 'Sure it will be

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate baby news amid wedding rumours
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate baby news amid wedding rumours
Val Kilmer, ‘Batman’ and ‘Top Gun' star, passes away at 65
Val Kilmer, ‘Batman’ and ‘Top Gun' star, passes away at 65
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney welcome second baby
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney welcome second baby
Cardi B accuses Offset of ‘terrifying’ actions in explosive new claims
Cardi B accuses Offset of ‘terrifying’ actions in explosive new claims
Hugh Jackman stands firm with Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni dispute
Hugh Jackman stands firm with Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni dispute
Beatles Biopic: Official cast announcement reveals star-studded lineup
Beatles Biopic: Official cast announcement reveals star-studded lineup
MGK breaks silence on baby name mystery after fans confusion
MGK breaks silence on baby name mystery after fans confusion
David Beckham throws lavish party to celebrate 50th birthday
David Beckham throws lavish party to celebrate 50th birthday
Tom Holland dodges spoilers in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ announcement
Tom Holland dodges spoilers in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ announcement
Selena Gomez makes big announcement about 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Selena Gomez makes big announcement about 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino ‘officially’ call it quits after 7 years
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino ‘officially’ call it quits after 7 years
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates another ‘special’ show of Short n’ Sweet tour
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates another ‘special’ show of Short n’ Sweet tour