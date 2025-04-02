Entertainment

Val Kilmer, ‘Batman’ and ‘Top Gun' star, passes away at 65

Val Kilmer, best known for his performance in 1986's 'Top Gun' and 1995’s 'Batman Forever,' dies at 65

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 02, 2025
Val Kilmer, ‘Batman’ and ‘Top Gun star, passes away at 65
Val Kilmer, ‘Batman’ and ‘Top Gun' star, passes away at 65

Val Kilmer has left his fans saddened!

The legendary actor, best known for his spectacular performance in 1986's Top Gun and 1995’s Batman Forever, has passed away at the age of 65.

His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed the sad demise of actor in Los Angeles on Tuesday to the New York Times.

According to her daughter, The Doors actor died from pneumonia. She also shared that he was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and later recovered.

Kilmer opened up about his battle with throat cancer during a December 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Related: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate baby news amid wedding rumours

According to the article, the actor’s two-year fight with throat cancer had “taken its toll” on the family.

Born in Los Angeles, California in 1959, Kilmer had a remarkable decades long career. He made his big-screen debut in the 1984 movie Top Secret! 

He last appeared on screen in 2023's Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 classic.

"I just want to say that was pretty emotional," Cruise told Jimmy Kimmel in 2023 about acting alongside Kilmer again. 

he furtehr added, "I've known Val for decades, and for him to come back and play that character… he's such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again."

Val Kilmer had two children, Mercedes and Jack, whom he shared with his ex-wife, actress Joanne Whalley.

Related: Tom Cruise takes 'Mission: Impossible' to next level with upcoming films in development

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate baby news amid wedding rumours
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate baby news amid wedding rumours
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney welcome second baby
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney welcome second baby
Cardi B accuses Offset of ‘terrifying’ actions in explosive new claims
Cardi B accuses Offset of ‘terrifying’ actions in explosive new claims
Hugh Jackman stands firm with Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni dispute
Hugh Jackman stands firm with Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni dispute
Beatles Biopic: Official cast announcement reveals star-studded lineup
Beatles Biopic: Official cast announcement reveals star-studded lineup
MGK breaks silence on baby name mystery after fans confusion
MGK breaks silence on baby name mystery after fans confusion
David Beckham throws lavish party to celebrate 50th birthday
David Beckham throws lavish party to celebrate 50th birthday
Tom Holland dodges spoilers in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ announcement
Tom Holland dodges spoilers in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ announcement
Selena Gomez makes big announcement about 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Selena Gomez makes big announcement about 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino ‘officially’ call it quits after 7 years
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino ‘officially’ call it quits after 7 years
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates another ‘special’ show of Short n’ Sweet tour
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates another ‘special’ show of Short n’ Sweet tour
Kim Soo-Hyun chokes back tears over dating claims amid Kim Sae-ron's death
Kim Soo-Hyun chokes back tears over dating claims amid Kim Sae-ron's death