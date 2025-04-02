Paul Rudd recalls Matthew Perry's heartwarming gesture on ‘Friends’ set

Paul Rudd is reminiscing about his time on Friends with the late Matthew Perry.
In a recent WSJ Magazine profile, the Ant-Man actor shared a heartwarming story about how Perry made him feel included on set.
Rudd recalled how Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, invited him to play video games in his dressing room shortly after he joined the show in 2002.
“I’m not really a gamer. I don’t know if he was either. But I remember thinking, this guy doesn’t really know me at all, and he’s like, ‘Come on in,’ and we’re just playing video games,” he shared.
The Death of a Unicorn star further added, “When I think of him, I remember that.”
Rudd joined the Friends cast in the show's ninth season, playing Mike Hannigan, a love interest for Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow).
Their on-again, off-again romance lasted through the show’s 10th and final season, in which they got married.
Although Paul Rudd skipped the 2021 Friends reunion special, his memories of Perry remain fond.
Matthew Perry passed away tragically in October 2023 at the age of 54 due to a ketamine overdose.
