Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney welcome second baby

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney are also parents to their 3-year-old son Cy.

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 02, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney welcome second baby
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney welcome second baby 

Jennifer Lawrence is now a mother of two!

Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly welcome her second baby with husband, Cooke Maroney.

After weeks of speculation, a source has revealed to PEOPLE that the No Hard Feelings actress has quietly given birth.

Following the birth of their second baby, Lawrence and Maroney were spotted out for a stroll together in New York City on Monday, March 31, as per the source.

The couple has yet to announce the joyous arrival of their new addition.

Related: Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence enjoys solo coffee date in chilly NYC

Lawrence first announced her second pregnancy in October 2024, via a Vogue Instagram post and article.

"Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney," the magazine wrote in the post's caption.

The following day, a source also confirmed the news with PEOPLE, sharing that Lawrence was "thrilled to be pregnant again."

"She loves being a mom. She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will 3 when the new baby arrives,” the insider shared.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, who exchanged the vows in October 2019 at the Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, are also parents to their 3-year-old son Cy.

Related: Jennifer Lawrence set to deliver second baby on THIS date

Val Kilmer, ‘Batman’ and ‘Top Gun' star, passes away at 65
Val Kilmer, ‘Batman’ and ‘Top Gun' star, passes away at 65
Cardi B accuses Offset of ‘terrifying’ actions in explosive new claims
Cardi B accuses Offset of ‘terrifying’ actions in explosive new claims
Hugh Jackman stands firm with Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni dispute
Hugh Jackman stands firm with Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni dispute
Beatles Biopic: Official cast announcement reveals star-studded lineup
Beatles Biopic: Official cast announcement reveals star-studded lineup
MGK breaks silence on baby name mystery after fans confusion
MGK breaks silence on baby name mystery after fans confusion
David Beckham throws lavish party to celebrate 50th birthday
David Beckham throws lavish party to celebrate 50th birthday
Tom Holland dodges spoilers in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ announcement
Tom Holland dodges spoilers in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ announcement
Selena Gomez makes big announcement about 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Selena Gomez makes big announcement about 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino ‘officially’ call it quits after 7 years
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino ‘officially’ call it quits after 7 years
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates another ‘special’ show of Short n’ Sweet tour
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates another ‘special’ show of Short n’ Sweet tour
Kim Soo-Hyun chokes back tears over dating claims amid Kim Sae-ron's death
Kim Soo-Hyun chokes back tears over dating claims amid Kim Sae-ron's death
Bella Hadid extends heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings with meaningful note
Bella Hadid extends heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings with meaningful note