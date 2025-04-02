Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney welcome second baby 

Jennifer Lawrence is now a mother of two!
Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly welcome her second baby with husband, Cooke Maroney.
After weeks of speculation, a source has revealed to PEOPLE that the No Hard Feelings actress has quietly given birth.
Following the birth of their second baby, Lawrence and Maroney were spotted out for a stroll together in New York City on Monday, March 31, as per the source.
The couple has yet to announce the joyous arrival of their new addition.
Lawrence first announced her second pregnancy in October 2024, via a Vogue Instagram post and article.
"Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney," the magazine wrote in the post's caption.
The following day, a source also confirmed the news with PEOPLE, sharing that Lawrence was "thrilled to be pregnant again."
"She loves being a mom. She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will 3 when the new baby arrives,” the insider shared.
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, who exchanged the vows in October 2019 at the Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, are also parents to their 3-year-old son Cy.
