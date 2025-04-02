Val Kilmer brought back 'Batman' role weeks before his death 

Val Kilmer revived his iconic character Bruce Wayne from 1995's Batman Forever just five weeks before his tragic death.
The late actor passed away at the age of 65 on Tuesday, April 1 2025, due to pneumonia.
Weeks before his death, Val gave his fan one last look at his version of the superhero in an Instagram video alongside musician David Choe.
Shared on February 23, 2025, the clip featured the Top Gun actor sitting on the floor with Beef actor, as he addressed the camera, "I have an angle for us. It's been a while," as he put on a black Batman mask.
David, who appeared to be working on another art piece assured him, "Oh, you look great."
The social media post showcased David's Batman-themed artwork and home movies, which were the direct reflection of his love for the fictional character.
The Willow actor was an art enthusiast himself, with his last social media post, which he posted on March 23, 2025, being of an art piece,
In the caption of Val described the painting as, "It's got that late-night glow. Cool tones with a low burn, like when the camp fire cools down but you're still wide awake."
Val Kilmer last appearance was in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 classic, where he appeared as a cameo.