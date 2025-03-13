Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud takes new turn as unexpected A-lister steps in

In a shocking twist of events, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal feud is reportedly set to be intensified as the actor-director seemingly prepares to involve another Hollywood A-lister after Taylor Swift.
In a new article, Daily Mail reported that as the explosive legal battle between the It Ends with Us costars prepare to head to trial, Baldoni’s team is planning to drag one more friend of the Gossip Girl starlet.
As per an insider, the Five Feet Apart director’s legal team want to get “the full scope of Reynolds’ conduct” during the time his wife and Baldoni were filming Colleen Hoover’s movie.
Revealing about that A-lister, the source stated that Justin Baldoni’s attorneys will be “depositing” Hugh Jackman into the trial.
“Hugh will be deposed if this goes to trial. There is no way that he cannot,” the tipster noted, adding, “Baldoni’s legal team is doing everything they need to do to get a full scope of Ryan’s conduct during the time that It Ends with Us was filmed.”
The insider continued, “As Ryan’s good friend, who starred in the film and was with Blake and Ryan many times in private during that time, his deposition will likely be crucial. They are not going to leave any stone unturned.”
While speaking to the outlet, the source also pointed out that Hugh Jackman helped Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds promoting It Ends with Us by attending the movie’s New York City premiere.