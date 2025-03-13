Entertainment

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud takes new turn as unexpected A-lister steps in

After Taylor Swift, one more A-lister gets dragged in Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal battle

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud takes new turn as unexpected A-lister steps in


In a shocking twist of events, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal feud is reportedly set to be intensified as the actor-director seemingly prepares to involve another Hollywood A-lister after Taylor Swift.

In a new article, Daily Mail reported that as the explosive legal battle between the It Ends with Us costars prepare to head to trial, Baldoni’s team is planning to drag one more friend of the Gossip Girl starlet.

As per an insider, the Five Feet Apart director’s legal team want to get “the full scope of Reynolds’ conduct” during the time his wife and Baldoni were filming Colleen Hoover’s movie.

Related: Blake Lively joins 'Another Simple Favor' cast amid Justin Baldoni battle

Revealing about that A-lister, the source stated that Justin Baldoni’s attorneys will be “depositing” Hugh Jackman into the trial.

“Hugh will be deposed if this goes to trial. There is no way that he cannot,” the tipster noted, adding, “Baldoni’s legal team is doing everything they need to do to get a full scope of Ryan’s conduct during the time that It Ends with Us was filmed.”

The insider continued, “As Ryan’s good friend, who starred in the film and was with Blake and Ryan many times in private during that time, his deposition will likely be crucial. They are not going to leave any stone unturned.”

Related: Blake Lively makes Michele Morrone nervous with dress joke at premiere

While speaking to the outlet, the source also pointed out that Hugh Jackman helped Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds promoting It Ends with Us by attending the movie’s New York City premiere.

Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
Naples hit by strongest earthquake in 40 years, measuring 4.4 magnitude
Naples hit by strongest earthquake in 40 years, measuring 4.4 magnitude
Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Kim Kardashian reveals plans for splitting her $1.7b wealth among kids
Kim Kardashian reveals plans for splitting her $1.7b wealth among kids
Rihanna’s London concert plans put on hold ahead of official announcement
Rihanna’s London concert plans put on hold ahead of official announcement
Tom Holland, Zendaya set to tie knot as co-star confirms engagement?
Tom Holland, Zendaya set to tie knot as co-star confirms engagement?
Selena Gomez turns presenter as she hands SAG awards to Martin and Steve: Watch
Selena Gomez turns presenter as she hands SAG awards to Martin and Steve: Watch
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino’s wedding delay reason REVEALED
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino’s wedding delay reason REVEALED
Kim Kardashian, Khloé make shocking confession about their kids
Kim Kardashian, Khloé make shocking confession about their kids
Seo Ye Ji makes stance clear on Kim Soo Hyun controversy
Seo Ye Ji makes stance clear on Kim Soo Hyun controversy
Jenna Ortega shares sweet message ahead of ‘Wednesday’ season 2 release
Jenna Ortega shares sweet message ahead of ‘Wednesday’ season 2 release
Kim Kardashian spills on Kanye West’s stern warning before Paris robbery
Kim Kardashian spills on Kanye West’s stern warning before Paris robbery
Kate Hudson gushes over costar Matthew McConaughey: ‘My great loves'
Kate Hudson gushes over costar Matthew McConaughey: ‘My great loves'
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'