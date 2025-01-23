Crown Prince, Princess of Norway enjoy skiing with Prince Sverre Magnus

Royal

  January 23, 2025
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway enjoyed a fun-filled ski trip with their son, Prince Sverre Magnus while Marius Borg Høiby arrived back from rehab.

The Norwegian royal family was spotted at the Lommedalen Ski Centre on Wednesday, taking to the slopes.

For the outing, Prince Sverre Magnus wrapped up warmly in a beige coat and khaki pants, along with some baggy black joggers and balaclava.

The third-in-line to the throne was enjoying some much needed hot chocolate with his parents, alongside other athletes.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit also opted for an all-black ensemble consisting of a warm black puffer coat and warm trousers.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Haakon wore a cherry red waterproof coat along with lime green ski trousers and brown gloves.

However, Prince Sverre Magnus's siblings, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway and Marius Borg Høiby, were nowhere to be seen.

The family's outing was part of an alpine training session with Vivil, a sports club that offers adapted training for athletes with developmental disabilities.

This comes amid the reports that Marius, who is Princess Mette-Marit's son, returned to Norway after completing a rehab stint in London.

