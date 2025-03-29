Royal

King Charles releases heartbreaking statement after brief hospital stay

The British Monarch was briefly hospitalized due to side effects of his ongoing cancer treatment

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025

King Charles has released a heartbreaking statement following his brief hospitalization.

On Saturday, March 29, the British King issued an emotional message through Instagram Story of the Royal Family’s official social media account, expressing grief over the devastating earthquake in Myanmar.

In the Story, Prince William’s father expressed that he and Queen Camilla have been “dreadfully shocked and saddened” to learn about the deadly disaster that occurred in the country yesterday.

He also mourned the “tragic loss of life” and infrastructure, sending prayers and deepest possible sympathy for the victims.

“I know that the people of Myanmar continue to endure so much hardship and tragedy in your lives, and I have long admired your extraordinary resilience and spirit,” Charles noted.

Related: Princess Anne steps in for King Charles as he faces health struggles

P.C. Instagram/theroyalfamily
This heartbreaking statement by the Monarch comes just a few days after he was rushed to hospital over side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment.

Giving an update about King Charles’ health, Professor Karol Sikora, who is a leading oncologist, told GB News that His Majesty is “fine” after the recent hospitalization.

He also noted that this kind of incidents is “very usual” among the patients undergoing cancer treatment.

Related: King Charles in good health despite treatment side effects: Report

Moreover, due to this recent health scare, King Charles was forced to cancel some of his upcoming engagements.

