Fortnite receives new protection system to identify IP violations

Epic Games has officially announced the launch of a Loci integration to assist creators with the labour-intensive process of tagging 3D assets.
The company on Wednesday, April 2, revealed that 3D tagging technology will help in identifying potential intellectual property (IP) violations in Fortnite.
Loci, which uses computer vision models to understand 3D content, automatically tags 3D assets, making content simple to search, share, and discover.
Due to the large number of assets that creators often require to manage, the new integration is likely to be very helpful, as the process can be very time-consuming.
Fortnite has encountered issues before where numerous players brought elements from popular IPs, including Mario Kart and Shrek.
Loci CEO Eugene Yi stated, “3D is the next frontier of AI-powered creativity, and we believe in making it more accessible, discoverable, and protected.”
“Joining Epic Games allows us to integrate Loci's 3D understanding technology where it matters most—supporting creators directly in the strongest 3D asset ecosystem in the world,” Eugene added.
“Epic creates and hosts a huge amount of 3D content across our ecosystem, and we are always looking for ways to automate artist workflows and improve discoverability of content,” said Lucia Specia, Director of the Machine Learning Solutions team.
“We look forward to working with the Loci team to develop novel AI tools to improve how our community creates and modifies 3D content across Fab, Unreal Engine and our entire ecosystem," Specia added.
To note, artificial intelligence (AI) technology will be added across the Epic ecosystem, including Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and Fab, the marketplace for selling and buying digital assets.
