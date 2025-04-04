Entertainment

Justin Baldoni calls out Ryan Reynolds over Blake Lively’s legal action

'Five Feet Apart' star labelled the 'Deadpool and Wolverine' actor as a 'co-conspirator' amid legal feud with the 'Gossip Girl' starlet

Justin Baldoni calls out Ryan Reynolds over Blake Lively’s legal action
Justin Baldoni has hit back at Ryan Reynolds, labeling him a "co-conspirator" amid the escalating legal battle involving Blake Lively.

On Thursday, US Weekly obtained a court document, the Five Feet Apart star attorneys argued that the Deadpool and Wolverine star, “pretends that the Wayfarer Parties’ First Amended Complaint (the ‘FAC’) fails to set forth any basis for his liability and that he merely acted as a supportive spouse. Not so.”

The filing continued, “The FAC specifically alleges ample facts to support the Wayfarer Parties’ claims against him, based on both his direct actions and his liability as a co-conspirator.”

Baldoni’s legal team also argued that if Reynolds' motion for dismissal were granted, the Green Lantern actor should not be entitled to recover attorney’s fees.

Shortly after the allegations went public, a spokesperson for Reynolds stepped forward to share a statement.

“The main takeaway from the Wayfarer Parties’ opposition to Ryan’s motion to dismiss their case is that they finally realize the plain defects in their complaint,” the statement read.

It added, “They once again claim defamation without alleging who was defamed, what specifically was said, or how anyone suffered actual harm.”

The statement continued: “Unlike Mr. Baldoni, who built his brand pretending to be a man who is ‘confident enough to listen’ to the women in his life, Ryan Reynolds actually is that man and he will continue to support his wife as she stands up to the individuals who not only harassed her but then have retaliated against her. Under New York law, California law, and indeed in every jurisdiction of the United States this lawsuit not only fails but may result in the Wayfarer Parties covering Ryan’s costs and attorneys’ fees for bringing such a frivolous case in the first place.”

Notably, Baldoni has been in a legal battle with Lively and Reynolds since December 2024 after she accused him of on-set sexual harassment in It Ends With Us.

