Japanese Grand Prix FP1: Norris fastest as Tsunoda marks Red Bull debut

  April 04, 2025
The first Free Practice (FP) session witnessed all 20 drivers returning to action, surrounded by the iconic Japan's cherry blossom trees.

As reported by BBC, on Friday, April 4, the drivers took their position at the Suzuka Circuit, with Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson officially competing with their new teams.

The Japanese driver made a remarkable Red Bull debut as he secured the sixth spot, after steadily over taking most of the drivers, lapping just a tenth slower than new teammate Max Verstappen.

Japanese Grand Prix FP1 also saw McLaren's Lando Norris at the top of the time sheets with a benchmark of 1m and 28.549s, followed by George Russell and Charles Leclerc.

Norris skill full drive kept him in the P1 spot over the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers till the end of the practice.

Lewis Hamilton was right behind teammate Leclerc, while Fernando Alonso put Aston Martin on the chart at seventh over Racing Bulls racer Isack Hadjar.

Along with that, Kimi Antonelli finished ninth, following a visit to gravel at the Turn 11 but managed to contine racing, with Williams duo Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon securing P10 and P11 respectively.

Alpine reserve driver, who replaced Jack Doohan for the opening of the Grand Prix, Ryo Hirakawa was next on the time sheets, making Japanese fans more excited about the race.

Liam Lawson marked his return to Racing Bulls with P13, followed by Alpine's Pierre Gasly and McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Following the successful FP1, drivers and teams are gearing up for the second Free Practice session, which will take place later in the evening.

