Sports

FP3 witnesses Oscar Piastri on top as Oliver Bearman faces another crash

Australian Grand Prix Free Practice 3 was concluded day ahead of the official race

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025
FP3 witnesses Oscar Piastri on top as Oliver Bearman faces another crash
FP3 witnesses Oscar Piastri on top as Oliver Bearman faces another crash

All 20 drivers returned to the third and final Free Practice (FP) ahead of the first official race of Australian Grand Prix (GP).

As reported by F1, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Albert Park saw all the racers in their element for FP3 as McLaren's Oscar Piastri became the fastest on the track with Mercedes' George Russell and Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen seconds behind.

Charles Leclerc, who topped the time sheet in FP2 on Friday, March 14, was the fourth fastest driver with rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli right behind.

Related: F1 practice in Australia: FP1, FP2 results as rookie driver suffers huge crash

Meanwhile Oliver Bearman faced another incident after the crash at FP1, which made him miss the FP2 session.

The 19-year-old was all set to make-up for the lost practise time but had a session-ending moment just minutes into the practice.

During Turn 11, Bearman accidentally drove onto the grass while braking, which made Hass' car spun out of control and get stuck in the gravel, making him and the team clearly frustrated.

While discussing his FP1 crash, the Briton racer informed the press, "The guys did a great job to try to get the car back out but we just ran out of time. I just had a small mistake at Turn 10, which put me a but wide and our there it's very bumpy and I, unfortunately, lost the car."

Moreover, Lewis Hamilton scored eighth position, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and Lando Norris.

Related: Lewis Hamilton gears to break decades long record at 40

The Australian Gran Prix is scheduled for Sunday, March 16, 2025 on the 5.2 kilometre Albert Park GP Circuit.

Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler spark feud rumours amid 'Snow White' controversy
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler spark feud rumours amid 'Snow White' controversy
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Star Wars: Hunters to end its service later this year
Star Wars: Hunters to end its service later this year
Cristiano Ronaldo wins another battle as Al-Nassr secures 3-1 victory
Cristiano Ronaldo wins another battle as Al-Nassr secures 3-1 victory
Neymar's world cup dream delayed again as Endrick replaces him
Neymar's world cup dream delayed again as Endrick replaces him
David Beckham: From golden boots to global brand
David Beckham: From golden boots to global brand
Rafael Nadal reveals 'biggest' difference between Federer, Djokovic
Rafael Nadal reveals 'biggest' difference between Federer, Djokovic
Jack Draper sets exciting showdown with Alcaraz after win over Shelton
Jack Draper sets exciting showdown with Alcaraz after win over Shelton
F1 practice in Australia: FP1, FP2 results as rookie driver suffers huge crash
F1 practice in Australia: FP1, FP2 results as rookie driver suffers huge crash
Is Tiger Woods dating Trump's ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump?
Is Tiger Woods dating Trump's ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump?
Lewis Hamilton praises Brad Pitt's 'impressive' driving in F1 movie
Lewis Hamilton praises Brad Pitt's 'impressive' driving in F1 movie
Prince William joins Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT debate
Prince William joins Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT debate
Iga Swiatek dominates Zheng Qinwen to secure Indian Wells semifinal spot
Iga Swiatek dominates Zheng Qinwen to secure Indian Wells semifinal spot
PS Plus Game Catalog adds new titles to target wider audience
PS Plus Game Catalog adds new titles to target wider audience