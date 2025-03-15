FP3 witnesses Oscar Piastri on top as Oliver Bearman faces another crash

All 20 drivers returned to the third and final Free Practice (FP) ahead of the first official race of Australian Grand Prix (GP).
As reported by F1, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Albert Park saw all the racers in their element for FP3 as McLaren's Oscar Piastri became the fastest on the track with Mercedes' George Russell and Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen seconds behind.
Charles Leclerc, who topped the time sheet in FP2 on Friday, March 14, was the fourth fastest driver with rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli right behind.
Related: F1 practice in Australia: FP1, FP2 results as rookie driver suffers huge crash
Meanwhile Oliver Bearman faced another incident after the crash at FP1, which made him miss the FP2 session.
The 19-year-old was all set to make-up for the lost practise time but had a session-ending moment just minutes into the practice.
During Turn 11, Bearman accidentally drove onto the grass while braking, which made Hass' car spun out of control and get stuck in the gravel, making him and the team clearly frustrated.
While discussing his FP1 crash, the Briton racer informed the press, "The guys did a great job to try to get the car back out but we just ran out of time. I just had a small mistake at Turn 10, which put me a but wide and our there it's very bumpy and I, unfortunately, lost the car."
Moreover, Lewis Hamilton scored eighth position, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and Lando Norris.
Related: Lewis Hamilton gears to break decades long record at 40
The Australian Gran Prix is scheduled for Sunday, March 16, 2025 on the 5.2 kilometre Albert Park GP Circuit.