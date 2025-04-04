Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after Ben Affleck's sweet confession

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez parted ways in February after spending two years together

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 04, 2025
Jennifer Lopez attended Good Night, and Good Luck premiere after her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, made rare comments about her. 

The Unstoppable starlet supported fellow co-star George Clooney for his new film, by making a stunning appearance at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on Thursday, April 3.

For the star-studded event, Lopez donned a black strapless gown which she paired with the white puffed coat.

At the special screening of the film, the mom-of-two was accompanied by her child, Emme, whom she shares with her former partner, Marc Anthony.

The 55-year-old American actress also shared photos featuring herself and Emme on her Instagram account.

She captioned her post, "Good Night, And Good Luck."

This marked her first sighting after the Batman actor recently emphasized his respect for Lopez after being declared single on February 21, 2025.

In a conversation with GQ, Affleck showed his unwavering support for his ex-wife, saying, "I hope I was clear that this is somebody I have a lot of respect for."

"I have nothing but respect, it’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships," he noted.

Jennifer Lopez initially filed for separation from Ben Affleck in August 2024, after spending two years together.   

