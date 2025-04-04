Prince William announces plans to bring major event to Brazil

Prince William has announced exciting plans to host a major event in Brazil.
As per GB News, the Prince of Wales announced that the Earthshot Prize for 2025 will be hosted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this November.
The official account of Prince William dropped an exciting snippet featuring himself along with Earthshot Prize Trustees Dame Christiana Figueres and Dame Jacinda Ardern.
In a shared video, Earthshot Prize Council Members Cate Blanchett and Nemonte Nenquimo also appeared.
The footage highlighted several global ambassadors and celebrities who have backed the Prize, such as Robert Irwin, Nomzamo Mbatha, Billy Porter, David Beckham, Hannah Waddingham, and Heidi Klum.
Related: Princess Kate, Prince William share unforgettable moments on recent engagements
Brazilian celebrities Cafu, Maju Coutinho, Marcos Palmeira and Mauro Silva also featured in Prince William’s announcement.
In a caption he wrote, “Olá, Brasil! The Earthshot Prize is coming to Rio this November! Get ready for big announcements, inspiring stories, and 15 new incredible Finalists from around the world, all in the heart of Brazil.”
William continued, “Surrounded by Rio’s beautiful landscapes and irresistible energy, we’re spotlighting changemakers where innovation and nature unite to regenerate our planet. Follow @earthshotprize to stay inspired!”
Notably, Prince William’s Earthshot Prize is set to host a series of events to present the best environmental solutions.
Related: Prince William to embark on second trip of 2025 without Princess Kate