Prince William, Princess Kate slammed for ‘hypocrisy’ after new plans exposed

Prince William and Princess Kate have come under fire after being accused of “hypocrisy” over reported new plans.
As per The Telegraph, the Prince and Princess of Wales faced criticism as they labelled as “hypocritical” by their soon-to-be neighbours at Forest Lodge in Windsor.
In August, it was confirmed the Waleses would relocate from Adelaide Cottage, with renovations and major security upgrades underway.
But locals in Windsor Great Park have expressed frustration after learning that access to popular walking routes and amenities will be permanently restricted.
The new security measures have also led to the closure of Cranbourne Gate car park, previously available to residents for an annual £110 fee.
Locals shared they were only informed of the “important changes to access” in late September, sparking widespread anger.
"(The Royal family) encourage us to go out in the fresh air, and then they're restricting us. It's hypocritical," one local dog walker told the outlet.
Macca Sherifi, who operates Windsor Uncovered travel blog and regularly jogs through the park, also shared, "It's not so much the security measure itself that people are questioning, but the lack of clarity and transparency about why specific paths were chosen and whether any alternatives will be provided."
"It feels like a public right of way has quietly become off-limits without explanation," Ms Sherifi added.
She noted, "I'm pretty angry about it," said Robin Paulson, an equestrian who has frequented the grounds for years,” adding, “They haven't given us any warning or notice.”
To note, the backlash came after the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children — George, Charlotte, and Louis — are expected to move into their new “forever home” at Forest Lodge before Christmas.
The relocation is set to mark a fresh start for the family after a challenging few years, with a royal source calling it “a new chapter” and “a chance to leave unhappy memories behind.”