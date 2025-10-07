Home / Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate slammed for ‘hypocrisy’ after new plans exposed

The Prince and Princess of Wales faced criticism for their hypocritical behaviour after they worked on new plans

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Prince William, Princess Kate slammed for ‘hypocrisy’ after new plans exposed
Prince William, Princess Kate slammed for ‘hypocrisy’ after new plans exposed

Prince William and Princess Kate have come under fire after being accused of “hypocrisy” over reported new plans.

As per The Telegraph, the Prince and Princess of Wales faced criticism as they labelled as “hypocritical” by their soon-to-be neighbours at Forest Lodge in Windsor.

In August, it was confirmed the Waleses would relocate from Adelaide Cottage, with renovations and major security upgrades underway.

But locals in Windsor Great Park have expressed frustration after learning that access to popular walking routes and amenities will be permanently restricted.

The new security measures have also led to the closure of Cranbourne Gate car park, previously available to residents for an annual £110 fee.

Locals shared they were only informed of the “important changes to access” in late September, sparking widespread anger.

"(The Royal family) encourage us to go out in the fresh air, and then they're restricting us. It's hypocritical," one local dog walker told the outlet.

Macca Sherifi, who operates Windsor Uncovered travel blog and regularly jogs through the park, also shared, "It's not so much the security measure itself that people are questioning, but the lack of clarity and transparency about why specific paths were chosen and whether any alternatives will be provided."

"It feels like a public right of way has quietly become off-limits without explanation," Ms Sherifi added.

She noted, "I'm pretty angry about it," said Robin Paulson, an equestrian who has frequented the grounds for years,” adding, “They haven't given us any warning or notice.”

To note, the backlash came after the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children — George, Charlotte, and Louis — are expected to move into their new “forever home” at Forest Lodge before Christmas.

The relocation is set to mark a fresh start for the family after a challenging few years, with a royal source calling it “a new chapter” and “a chance to leave unhappy memories behind.”

You Might Like:

Queen Mary embraces new role after hosting special event with King Frederik

Queen Mary embraces new role after hosting special event with King Frederik
Their Majesties welcomed the European Union's heads of state and government officials at Amalienborg Palace last week

King Charles issues solemn statement as rift with Prince William deepens

King Charles issues solemn statement as rift with Prince William deepens
Buckingham Palace shares somber message on behalf of Their Majesties over Dame Jilly's sudden demise

King Charles gives silent treatment to Prince William after candid interview

King Charles gives silent treatment to Prince William after candid interview
Prince of Wales and King Charles reportedly have been estranged after his explosive interview

Queen Camilla expresses 'sadness' in first statement after Dame Jilly’s death

Queen Camilla expresses 'sadness' in first statement after Dame Jilly’s death
Queen Camilla's close friend Dame Jilly Cooper passed away at 88

King Charles to drop Harry, Meghan from Key event despite emotional reunion

King Charles to drop Harry, Meghan from Key event despite emotional reunion
His Majesty and the Duke of Sussex reunited in the United Kingdom in September, marking their first meeting in 19 months

Prince Daniel pays homage to fallen police officers in emotional outing

Prince Daniel pays homage to fallen police officers in emotional outing
Prince Daniel of Sweden attends special ceremoney on Police Remembrance Day

Queen Camilla deals with heartbreak as close companion Dame Jilly dies

Queen Camilla deals with heartbreak as close companion Dame Jilly dies
Renowned author Dame Jilly Cooper has passed away at 88

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike suffers setback amid her absence from royal scene

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike suffers setback amid her absence from royal scene
Mike Tindall hit with fresh blow just days after making huge career decision

Queen Camilla's extravagant demand leaves King Charles ‘frustrated’

Queen Camilla's extravagant demand leaves King Charles ‘frustrated’
The UK’s Queen Camilla has made King Charles frustrated as she pushes him to fulfil her lavish demand

Duchess Sophie to join Prince Edward for special outing after Congo trip

Duchess Sophie to join Prince Edward for special outing after Congo trip
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie set to make joint appearance in Merseyside amid their hectic schedules

Prince William praised for bringing ‘modern twist’ to royal traditions

Prince William praised for bringing ‘modern twist’ to royal traditions
The Prince of Wales earns praise for his modern leadership while upholding royal traditions

King Charles trust ‘shattered’ by Prince William’s unexpected ‘betrayal’

King Charles trust ‘shattered’ by Prince William’s unexpected ‘betrayal’
Prince William sparks ‘rift’ with King Charles with shocking remarks about childhood