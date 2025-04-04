Sports

Oscar Piastri dominates FP2 as Jack Doohan crash lead to multiple red flags

In Formula 1, red flags are used to signal the stoppage of race due to a serious accident or hazard

  • April 04, 2025

McLaren drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris outperformed other racers in the Free Practice (FP) sessions in Japan, which concluded with a chaotic FP2.

On Friday evening, April 4, Piastri topped the time sheets as Alpine's Jack Doohan crashed into barriers during his first turn, 10 minutes into the session.

Doohan, who sat out of the fist session and was replaced by reserved driver Ryo Hirakawa, was getting adjusting to the Suzuka circuit, when a part of his car's rear wing that was open, caused him to lose control and spin into the barriers at high speed.

The 22-year-old was left in shock due to the impact and when asked if hes okay he could be heard on radio replying, "What happened?"

There was notable damage to Alpine A525 and the crash caused a prolonged stoppage, which lasted until there were only 30 minutes to run in the one-hour session.

The time shortage led other teams to try their best, however, Frenando Alonso prompted another red flag five minutes later as he was sent tumbling into gravel at high speed.

After the session continued, Lando Norris was leading the race, when a third red flag was witnessed, as spark from a car ignited burning grass track-side.

Following which, Piastri beat Norris with a 1:28.114s to go 0.049 seconds faster as the session concluded with another stoppage.

McLaren secured the top two spots on the time sheets, while Racing Bulls also observed a productive session with both cars securing a position in top five spots.

Along with that, Lewis Hamilton ranked fourth, while British's driver former teammate George Russell was on sixth, separating him and  teammate Charles Leclerc.

