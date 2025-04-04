Megan Fox, MGK see shift in romance after welcoming baby

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly experiencing a “noticeable change” in their relationship following the recent birth of their child.
As per Us Weekly, a source shared that the Jennifer's Body starlet and the Home singer are still in a complicated relationship.
“The relationship is still complicated. They haven’t reconciled,” a source said, adding, “It’s a mix of healing and hard conversations that they have had.”
“The baby has brought them closer together,” the insider added, sharing that they are “obsessed” with their new born kid.
Kelly “completely changed” when Fox gave birth, the source revealed.
“The baby is already wrapped around his finger,” the insider continued, adding, “Megan has noticed his energy is different, the look in his eyes is different, his aura has changed. She feels the baby is exactly what he needed, and she is hoping it sticks.”
Fox’s “biggest worry” is that “he will change again and be the guy she doesn’t know.”
Kelly present “100 percent” of the time with Fox after she gave birth, “making sure they are taken care of, doting on them, being present,” the source added.
The insider mentioned, “It’s changed her mind a little bit about him and if there can be a future for them together.”
They disclosed, “Fatherhood seems to have cracked something open in him. He’s been more reflective and quieter, almost like he’s processing on a deeper level.”
To note, MGK announced on March 27 that he and Megan Fox had welcomed a baby girl.
