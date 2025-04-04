Sarah Ferguson backs Princess Eugenie after heated debate

Sarah Ferguson has publicly shown her support for Princess Eugenie following a reported "fierce debate" during a recent charity visit.
As per GB News, the Princess of York spent time with a staff at Caritas Bhakita House alongside her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective.
During a visit, charity workers had an intense discussion about the rules of the widely played card game, Uno.
Shortly after the fierce debate, the joint social media statement was shared, which said, "This week some of TASC team & our founder @princesseugenie had the privilege of spending the afternoon with the incredible residents and staff at Caritas Bhakita House!“
The statement continued, "We sat with the residents, listened to their stories, and learned about their lives and experiences. There was also a fierce debate over the rules of Uno and (cake emoji) eating.
They added, "We are proud to support this grassroots organisation, which has been providing a safe haven for women who have been trafficked, enslaved, or exploited since 2015."
The statement concluded, "Caritas Bhakita House offers trauma-informed support, helping women begin their journey of healing and recovery, and we are honoured to be part of their mission."
Sarah Ferguson showed her support by hitting the like button on the post.
To note, the Daughter of Prince Andrew, co-founded the organisation in 2017 with an aim to eradicate modern slavery for an estimated 50 million people worldwide.