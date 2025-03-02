Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus make Disney alum ‘proud’ with their success

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez receive heartfelt support from a Disney alum

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 02, 2025
Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus make Disney alum ‘proud’ with their success
Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus make Disney alum ‘proud’ with their success

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus received immense support from their Disney alum, Brenda Song.

Brenda spoke about her pals while promoting new Netflix series Running Point at The Paley Center for Media in New York City.

She told People, “It is so incredible. Seeing my contemporaries growing up, it’s like the most beautiful thing. I’ve been fortunate to run into Selena [amid] all this craziness, and I’m just so incredibly proud.”

Song London Tipton in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and its spinoff from 2005 to 2011.

“They’re finally getting the flowers that they deserve,” she talked about Miley while referring to her Flowers track.

“They’re also such talented women, and to see them transition from children to young adults to adulthood is absolutely beautiful — and seeing them doing it with such grace has been fantastic,” Song noted.

Selena, 32, has been receiving a lot of nods in the TV and movie industries, most recently winning outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 2025 SAG Awards for Only Murders in the Building.

Meanwhile, Miley won a Grammy for best country duo/group performance for her feature on Beyoncé’s II Most Wanted.

Kim Kardashian joins Hollywood icons at Chanel’s pre-Oscars dinner

Kim Kardashian joins Hollywood icons at Chanel’s pre-Oscars dinner
Alexandra Daddario shuts down ‘bad actress’ claims with fiery response

Alexandra Daddario shuts down ‘bad actress’ claims with fiery response
King Charles makes heartfelt public appearance in Sandringham

King Charles makes heartfelt public appearance in Sandringham
Blake Lively legal fight with Justin Baldoni takes new turn after judge's ruling

Blake Lively legal fight with Justin Baldoni takes new turn after judge's ruling
Kim Kardashian joins Hollywood icons at Chanel’s pre-Oscars dinner
Kim Kardashian joins Hollywood icons at Chanel’s pre-Oscars dinner
Alexandra Daddario shuts down ‘bad actress’ claims with fiery response
Alexandra Daddario shuts down ‘bad actress’ claims with fiery response
Blake Lively legal fight with Justin Baldoni takes new turn after judge's ruling
Blake Lively legal fight with Justin Baldoni takes new turn after judge's ruling
Gene Hackman's chief drops bombshell revelations from death scene
Gene Hackman's chief drops bombshell revelations from death scene
Sabrina Carpenter faces threats after ‘inappropriate’ BRIT Awards performance
Sabrina Carpenter faces threats after ‘inappropriate’ BRIT Awards performance
Louis Tomlinson addresses sweet BRIT Awards tribute for Liam Payne
Louis Tomlinson addresses sweet BRIT Awards tribute for Liam Payne
Chappell Roan shows solidarity with 'pressurised artists' at 2025 BRIT Awards
Chappell Roan shows solidarity with 'pressurised artists' at 2025 BRIT Awards
Charli xcx breaks records at 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony
Charli xcx breaks records at 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony
Jennifer Lopez gives huge nod to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco with THIS move
Jennifer Lopez gives huge nod to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco with THIS move
Angelina Jolie lost faith in men after her traumatic experience with Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie lost faith in men after her traumatic experience with Brad Pitt
Sabrina Carpenter wins prestigious Global Success Award at 2025 BRIT: Watch
Sabrina Carpenter wins prestigious Global Success Award at 2025 BRIT: Watch
BTS J-Hope hangs out with Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco in LA
BTS J-Hope hangs out with Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco in LA