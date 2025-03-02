Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus make Disney alum ‘proud’ with their success

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus received immense support from their Disney alum, Brenda Song.
Brenda spoke about her pals while promoting new Netflix series Running Point at The Paley Center for Media in New York City.
She told People, “It is so incredible. Seeing my contemporaries growing up, it’s like the most beautiful thing. I’ve been fortunate to run into Selena [amid] all this craziness, and I’m just so incredibly proud.”
Song London Tipton in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and its spinoff from 2005 to 2011.
“They’re finally getting the flowers that they deserve,” she talked about Miley while referring to her Flowers track.
“They’re also such talented women, and to see them transition from children to young adults to adulthood is absolutely beautiful — and seeing them doing it with such grace has been fantastic,” Song noted.
Selena, 32, has been receiving a lot of nods in the TV and movie industries, most recently winning outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 2025 SAG Awards for Only Murders in the Building.
Meanwhile, Miley won a Grammy for best country duo/group performance for her feature on Beyoncé’s II Most Wanted.