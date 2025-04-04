Royal

King Charles flaunts surprising talent at special event

King Charles hosts major event at Windsor Castle after returning back to royal duties

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 04, 2025
King Charles flaunts surprising talent at special event
King Charles flaunts surprising talent at special event

King Charles has flaunted a surprising skill during a special reception at Windsor Castle.

On April 3, the British monarch, 76, hosted a major event to celebrate music.

During the star-studded event, his majesty played a popular nursery rhyme, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, using a carrot at a reception.

A viral clip from the reception, shared by Reuters, showed Charles playing the nursery rhyme on carrot with the London Vegetable Orchestra.

The Royal Family also posted pictures and a lengthy note on Instagram to share details about the reception.

Related: King Charles releases video message amid Prince Harry UK return rumours

“Celebrating music in local communities! The King, alongside The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, hosted a special community music reception at Windsor Castle, to recognise the importance of community music,” the caption of the post read.

It continued, “His Majesty met with community music groups who performed throughout the evening, including the London Gay Men’s Chorus @ldngmc, @Songs_For_Ukraine, and the @SingForFreedomChoir.”

 King Charles also enjoyed performances by the Royal College of Music and met renowned guests in the castle’s Waterloo Chamber.

The monarch's special reception follows a recent hospital stay, where they were under observation for side effects related to cancer treatment.

Related: King Charles hosts music reception at Windsor Castle amid health challenges

Prince Andrew's Chinese spy case documents released: Here's what we know
Prince Andrew's Chinese spy case documents released: Here's what we know
Buckingham Palace shares delightful details about Princess Anne’s new visit
Buckingham Palace shares delightful details about Princess Anne’s new visit
Queen Mary feels ‘touched’ as Free of Bullying program makes ‘positive’ impact
Queen Mary feels ‘touched’ as Free of Bullying program makes ‘positive’ impact
Princess Eugenie shares joint statement amid Prince Andrew’s court drama
Princess Eugenie shares joint statement amid Prince Andrew’s court drama
King Charles hosts music reception at Windsor Castle amid health challenges
King Charles hosts music reception at Windsor Castle amid health challenges
King Charles welcomes new Commonwealth Secretary-General at Windsor Castle
King Charles welcomes new Commonwealth Secretary-General at Windsor Castle
Queen Mary joins First Lady Brigitte Macron for key outing during France visit
Queen Mary joins First Lady Brigitte Macron for key outing during France visit
Princess Kate sends subtle message with affordable look at recent outing
Princess Kate sends subtle message with affordable look at recent outing
Meghan Markle honors Lilibet amid accusations of using kids for marketing
Meghan Markle honors Lilibet amid accusations of using kids for marketing
Prince William announces plans to bring major event to Brazil
Prince William announces plans to bring major event to Brazil
Sarah Ferguson backs Princess Eugenie after heated debate
Sarah Ferguson backs Princess Eugenie after heated debate
King Charles releases video message amid Prince Harry UK return rumours
King Charles releases video message amid Prince Harry UK return rumours