King Charles flaunts surprising talent at special event

King Charles has flaunted a surprising skill during a special reception at Windsor Castle.
On April 3, the British monarch, 76, hosted a major event to celebrate music.
During the star-studded event, his majesty played a popular nursery rhyme, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, using a carrot at a reception.
A viral clip from the reception, shared by Reuters, showed Charles playing the nursery rhyme on carrot with the London Vegetable Orchestra.
The Royal Family also posted pictures and a lengthy note on Instagram to share details about the reception.
“Celebrating music in local communities! The King, alongside The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, hosted a special community music reception at Windsor Castle, to recognise the importance of community music,” the caption of the post read.
It continued, “His Majesty met with community music groups who performed throughout the evening, including the London Gay Men’s Chorus @ldngmc, @Songs_For_Ukraine, and the @SingForFreedomChoir.”
King Charles also enjoyed performances by the Royal College of Music and met renowned guests in the castle’s Waterloo Chamber.
The monarch's special reception follows a recent hospital stay, where they were under observation for side effects related to cancer treatment.
