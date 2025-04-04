Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other stars pay moving tribute to Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar’s death has left entire Bollywood mourning!
On Friday, April 4, Indian media outlets reported that the legendary Roti Kapada Aur Makaan actor, who was a cherished star of the Hindi film industry, breathed his last as the age of 87.
The Upkar actor passed away at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to complications related to his heart.
His passing left the entire entertainment industry grieving, with several A-listers – including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra – paying him moving tributes.
On his X account, the Pathaan actor penned a poignant wrote, stating, “Manoj Kumar ji made films that uplifted our country, our cinema, and focused on unity with unmatched sincerity. A legend in every sense. His films shaped an era and left a mark on our cinema. Thank you, sir. You will always be ‘Bharat’ to us.”
"Manoj Kumar was not just an actor, and film-maker, he was an institution. I have learnt so much watching his films. His films were often based on important social themes which brought him really close to the common man. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” wrote the 3 Idiots actor.
The Sikandar star noted, "Manoj Kumar Ji… a true legend. Thank you for the unforgettable films and memories…”
“Rest in glory, Sir,” penned Shahid Kapoor.
The Shershaah star, in his tribute, wrote, “To the timeless icon of Indian cinema, Manoj Kumar Ji. Om Shanti.”
Other Bollywood stars including Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, were also among those mourning the unfortunate death of the legendary actor.