Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth faces criticism over son's bold photo from family vacation

Chris Hemsworth shares three kids, India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan with wife Elsa Pataky

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025
Chris Hemsworth faces criticism over sons bold photo from family vacation
Chris Hemsworth faces criticism over son's bold photo from family vacation

Chris Hemsworth has delighted the feed of his fans with some adorable glimpse into his incredible family vacation in Japan.

However, the Thor actor faced unexpected backlash over a controversial photo of his son.

The Thor actor took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a carousel of snapshots from snowy Japan getaway with wife Elsa Pataky and their three children, India Rose and twin boys Sasha and Tristan.

In the first photo, the couple was seen posing for a selfie amidst the snowy backdrop while another showed the entire family strolling through lively streets, stopping at a food stall for a quick bite.

However, it was the third bold photo in the carousel which garnered a lot of attention from his ardent fans.

The black and white image featured his posing while showing his middle finger to the camera, sparking outrage and criticism from fans and followers.


“In western culture showing your middle finger is a sign of respect...I guess?,” one fan quipped in the comment section.

While another taunted, “Nice thing to be teaching kids to give the middle finger really.”

“Picture #3 makes me sad to see. Someone who is this young should not be showing this sign,” the third added.

Last month, Chris Hemsworth shared a slew of heartwarming clips from their family’s ski trip.

Jonas Brothers drop first look of their upcoming holiday movie
Jonas Brothers drop first look of their upcoming holiday movie
NewJeans shocks fans with hiatus news: 'We have no regrets'
NewJeans shocks fans with hiatus news: 'We have no regrets'
Alan Cumming set to host 2025 BAFTA Television Awards ceremony?
Alan Cumming set to host 2025 BAFTA Television Awards ceremony?
Justin Bieber drops rare photos of Hailey amid cryptic social media posts
Justin Bieber drops rare photos of Hailey amid cryptic social media posts
Paris Hilton celebrates National Puppy Day with adorable video message
Paris Hilton celebrates National Puppy Day with adorable video message
Mariah Carey announces exciting plans for The Celebration of Mimi residency
Mariah Carey announces exciting plans for The Celebration of Mimi residency
Dua Lipa wraps Radical Optimism Tour’s Melbourne stop with sentimental note
Dua Lipa wraps Radical Optimism Tour’s Melbourne stop with sentimental note
Camilla Cabello reacts to Selena Gomez's new album with fiancé Benny Blanco
Camilla Cabello reacts to Selena Gomez's new album with fiancé Benny Blanco
Jennifer Lopez attends 'Othello' premiere with Emme amid new romance reports
Jennifer Lopez attends 'Othello' premiere with Emme amid new romance reports
Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal grab dinner after her ex's wedding
Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal grab dinner after her ex's wedding
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi mark 4 years of 'togetherness' with sizzling video
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi mark 4 years of 'togetherness' with sizzling video
Channing Tatum enjoys romantic date with new girlfriend Inka Williams
Channing Tatum enjoys romantic date with new girlfriend Inka Williams