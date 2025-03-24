Chris Hemsworth faces criticism over son's bold photo from family vacation

Chris Hemsworth has delighted the feed of his fans with some adorable glimpse into his incredible family vacation in Japan.
However, the Thor actor faced unexpected backlash over a controversial photo of his son.
The Thor actor took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a carousel of snapshots from snowy Japan getaway with wife Elsa Pataky and their three children, India Rose and twin boys Sasha and Tristan.
In the first photo, the couple was seen posing for a selfie amidst the snowy backdrop while another showed the entire family strolling through lively streets, stopping at a food stall for a quick bite.
However, it was the third bold photo in the carousel which garnered a lot of attention from his ardent fans.
The black and white image featured his posing while showing his middle finger to the camera, sparking outrage and criticism from fans and followers.
“In western culture showing your middle finger is a sign of respect...I guess?,” one fan quipped in the comment section.
While another taunted, “Nice thing to be teaching kids to give the middle finger really.”
“Picture #3 makes me sad to see. Someone who is this young should not be showing this sign,” the third added.
Last month, Chris Hemsworth shared a slew of heartwarming clips from their family’s ski trip.