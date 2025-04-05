Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo shares shocking verdict on 1000 goals after Al Nassr win

Ronaldo strikes twice for Al Nassr to claim a dominant 3-1 win over SPL rivals Al-Hilal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a surprising verdict on 1000 goals after striking twice against Al Hilal in a Saudi Pro League (SPL) clash.

According to News24Online, Al Nassr beat their SPL rivals Al Hilal 3-1 on Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh to continue to keep up the pressure on the league leaders in the last 10 remaining matches.

The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner played a significant role with his two goals, in the 47th and 88th minutes, in the dominant win over Al-Hilal.

After winning the match, the 40-year-old revealed that he is currently chasing the 1,000 goals target but enjoying the moment.

He told SPL, “Let’s enjoy the moment, the present. I’m not chasing 1,000 goals. If it is, yes, perfect; if it’s not, then no. The moment is the most special thing, not what is gonna come. I enjoyed the moment, it was a great win, not because I scored.”

The Portuguese footballer added that he was happy to score two goals against Al Hilal, but the most important thing for him was to win the derby.

“We played against a fantastic team away. It’s always difficult, and we have to appreciate (the moment), and we have to continue because nine games are left, with one more in the Champions League, everything is possible. We have to continue and believe,” he added.

Al Nassar, the third seed on the SPL points table, will now face Al Riyadh on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Al Awwal Park.

