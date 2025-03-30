Entertainment

Shakira introduces special companion during LMYNL World Tour

The ‘Waka Waka’ crooner will perform her final Mexico City show today, on March 30, 2025

Shakira sent her fans into frenzy by introducing a special companion amid LMYNL World Tour.

On Saturday, March 29, the Waka Waka hitmaker shared a gallery of beautiful photographs in a new Instagram post, which was accompanied by a sweet caption in which she introduced her adorable partner.

In the post, Shakira revealed that there’s one thing that has accompanied her throughout the superhit Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour concerts and even in her green room.

The first slide of the carousel featured the Hips Don’t Lie songstress in her dressing room, exuding chic vibes in a casual attire and donned a pair of black sunglasses with white frame.

Along with her in the snap was a cute, fluffy plush toy.

“Meet Isabel. The wolf who accompanies me throughout the show, and also in my dressing room!” the Colombian singer introduced.

She continued, “The archetype of the protective mother, loyal friend, entrepreneurial woman… like the millions of you who inspire me.”

In the second, third, and fourth slides, which were taken during a thrilling concert show, featured a big wolf on the screen behind.

Meanwhile, in the other slides, one more photo was shared from the Whenever, Wherever songstress’s dressing room, while some more were from while she was performing on stage.

The post was quick to catch the attention of Shakira’s fans, who gushed over her adorable toy in the comments.

Shakira will perform her final Mexico City show today, on March 30, 2025.

