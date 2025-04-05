Entertainment

Terrence Howard levels explosive claims against Diddy amid new legal woes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with two new criminal charges just a month before trial

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Terrence Howard levels explosive claims against Diddy amid new legal woes
Terrence Howard levels explosive claims against Diddy amid new legal woes

Terrence Howard has made bombshell allegations against Sean Diddy Combs just in time the rapper was charged with two more counts of sex crime.

While speaking to the host of PBD Podcast in the latest episode, the 56-year-old American actor leveled shocking claims against the disgraced rapper, alleging that he attempted to come onto him.

“Puffy invited me, for weeks, asking me to come teach him how to — wanted me to be his acting coach for a while,” he shared.

The Iron Man actor alleged that whenever he would visit the I’ll Be Missing You rapper to work on acting material, Diddy would just be “sitting and looking” at him.

Howard went on to claim that once Sean Combs asked to hear his music and while he played it for the rapper, the Last Night rapper was once again “just sitting” there.

Related: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with additional sex crime charges a month before trial

Puzzled over Diddy’s act, Terrence Howard claimed that he asked his assistant for clarity upon which he replied, “I think he’s trying to f–k you.”

The actor claimed that he had many similar experiences with a “number of producers” whom he “threaten to punch” or “knock their heads off.”

“When you approach a real man about his masculinity, you’re going to get a real reaction back. I’ve lost businesses because I don’t bend over in that way. I don’t compromise. I don’t play gay roles. I don’t kiss a man. I don’t do that s–t because the man card means everything,” he added.

The bombshell accusation came amid it was reported that Diddy has been charged with two additional sex crime counts, taking the total number of charges related to his federal sex trafficking case to five.

Related: Sean 'Diddy' Combs breaks silence on Kanye West 'leaking' their prison call

Sean Diddy Combs is scheduled to appear in the court for trial on May 5, 2025.

