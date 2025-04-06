Tina Knowles shares rare footage of Beyoncé, Jay-Z for 17th anniversary

Tina Knowles marked Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 17th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute on social media.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 71-year-old matriarch shared a montage of throwback video clips of the couple along with a heartfelt caption.
In a caption she wrote, “Happy 17th anniversary to two of my favorite people in the whole wide world!!!! your love and commitment, and the ability to block out all the outside noises is remarkable.”
She continued, “True love rises above all the bulls---. Enjoy your day.”
Related: Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles shares heartbreaking loss amid LA wildfire
The shared montage video featured a heartfelt soundtrack, featuring Beyoncé’s soulful 2006 ballad Still in Love (Kissing You).
The lyrics include, “You’re best friend, you’re my husband. You are my doctor, counselor, provider, professor, my everything, and I love you.”
This touching tribute came after Beyoncé’s mom recently shared insights into what her daughter is like as a mother.
“[Her kids] are always her first priority no matter what else is going on,” Knowles told E! News at Billboard's 2025 Women in Music Awards on March 29.
“Mothers take on the role of being behind the scenes and doing what they can to support. It's nice to be recognized for that,” added Knowles.
She added, “It never ends, which is the best part. I'm still a mom. I'm 71 years old, and my kids are grown, but they still call me first and it's the best feeling in the world.”
To note, Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied the knot in an intimate wedding on April 4, 2008, after dating since 2000.
After their marriage, they welcomed daughter Blue Ivy, 13, in 2012 and fraternal twins Rumi and Sir, 7, in 2017.
Related: Beyoncé’s mom Tina hits back at online haters after Christmas performance