Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ex Cassie Ventura hit with new challenge amid legal trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was first charged with of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution

  • April 06, 2025
Sean "Diddy" Combs, former ​partner Cassie Ventura, is set to testify under her real name in his upcoming federal trial.

On Friday, April 04, the motion was filed, where prosecutors stated that "Victim-1" would not be testifying anonymously during Combs' upcoming trial.

As per PEOPLE, it is confirmed that Ventura, 38, is Victim-1 and that she will be testifying in the trial.

"She is prepared to testify under her own name," the filing stated, adding, "Victim-2, Victim-3, and Victim-4 have asked that their identities not be revealed to the press or the public."

In a filing it is requested that the anonymous victims "be referred to at trial using only pseudonyms.

The prosecutors also urged the court to impose a ban on releasing their personal identifiers to the public or media.

"This case has already received an exceptional amount of media coverage, which will presumably only increase as trial proceeds," prosecutors stated.

The prosecutor continued, "Permitting these measures will prevent unnecessary public disclosure of the victims’ identities, and the harassment from the media and others, undue embarrassment, and other adverse consequences that would almost certainly follow if these women were forced to reveal their true names publicly at trial."

To note, Sean "Diddy" Combs was first charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution in September 2024.

