Lily Collins charms in sparkling black gown at Breakthrough Prize 2025

Lily Collins radiated glamour in a glittery black ensemble at Breakthrough Prize 2025.
In a new Instagram post shared on Sunday, April 6, the 36-year-old American actress dropped a slew of photographs from the prestigious ceremony, where she exuded charm.
The Emily in Paris starlet looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sparkling black strapless gown that featured a fitted velvet bodice and a semi-sheer skirt adorned with silver sequins and intricate embellishments.
She wore matching stiletto heels to coordinate with the ensemble and styled her hair in a neat, mid-parted look.
To complement her stunning outfit, the Inheritance actress wore statement earrings and adorned her hands with silver rings.
Reflecting on her experience after attending the event, Lily penned, “Always an honor to attend the @breakthrough Awards and support the incredible scientists changing the world. In absolute awe and admiration of their work and dedication year after year.”
The actress, who participated in the event as a presenter, continued to write, “Proud to present David Liu with the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences alongside Jodie Foster — with a very special surprise guest, David's inspiring patient Alyssa Tapley.”
“It was such a meaningful evening, reuniting with old friends and making new ones. Thank you for having us be part of such an important celebration!…” the Mirror Mirror actress concluded.
On the professional front, Lily Collins’ upcoming film, Halo of Stars, is in its post-production phase and will be released soon.