Tom Cruise pumps up fans with exciting news about ‘Mission: Impossible 8’

  • April 06, 2025
Tom Cruise is building anticipation for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning!

On Sunday, April 6, the 62-year-old American actor and producer took to his official Instagram handle to tease an exciting update about his upcoming action spy film, which is the eighth installment of the smash hit Mission: Impossible franchise.

In the post, the legendary actor shared a rare black-and-white photograph from one of the film’s action scenes, showing him hanging from an aircraft using only one hand and one leg.

“New trailer tomorrow,” the Top Gun star teased in the caption.

The exciting post quickly garnered Tom Cruise’s fans’ attention who expressed their excitement via comments.

“Iconic cast of the movie I can’t wait,” expressed one, while another penned, “Just hanging around for this release.”

A third excitedly commented, “YES YES YESSSS IM SO READY!!”

“First time for everything. I CAN’T WAIT TIL MONDAY!” a fourth wrote.

Tom Cruise’s latest post comes just a day after he paid a heartfelt tribute to Christopher McQuarrie – the writer, director, and producer of four Mission: Impossible movies, after he won Director of the Year award at CinemaCon 2025.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is slated to release on May 23, 2025.

