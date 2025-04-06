Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter bids farewell to ‘dreamy’ Europe leg of Short n’ Sweet Tour

The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker penned a heartfelt message as she wrapped the Europe leg of her Short n’ Sweet Tour

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 06, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter’s Europe concerts were straight out of her dreams!

The Espresso songstress turned to Instagram on Sunday, April 6, to pen a heartfelt note as she concluded the “dreamy” Europe leg of her smash hit Short n’ Sweet Tour.

“Copenhagen + Stockholm and that’s a wrap on Short n’ Sweet tour europe leg!!!!” she penned in the caption.

Reflecting on her thrilling experience, the Please Please Please crooner continued, “These shows were straight out of my dreams. You guys and your silly chants and floor rumbles and peer pressuring me to chug, you were dressed to the nines- covered in kisses and some of the loudest most passionate crowds I’ve ever had the honor to sing for..”

The American singer also described the concerts and the crowd’s exhilarating response as unforgettable.

“this leg was one I’ll never forget! I love each and everyone of you so dearly. Thank you for coming!!! Thank you to my amazing crew for always working late!!!! till next show,” Sabrina concluded.

Alongside the heartwarming caption, the Taste singer also shared a huge carousel of photographs from the electrifying concerts.

The snaps included Sabrina mesmerizing the crowd while on stage, the excited fans, the packed venues, and some backstage moments.

Sabrina Carpenter, who performed her last two shows in Stockholm, Sweden on April 3 and 4, will return to the stage on July 5, 2025, in London, England.

