Katy Perry makes first appearance after ex Russell Brand rape charges

Katy Perry looks chic in a very racy silver gown at the Breakthrough Awards in Santa Monica

  • April 06, 2025
Katy Perry has made the first appearance after her ex-husband Russell Brand was charged for rape and sexual assault lawsuit.

On Sunday, the California Dreams singer attended the Breakthrough Awards in Santa Monica on Sunday.

Katy, 40, stunned in a futuristic outfit that showed off her style with a bold cut-out design on the chest.

For hair, the Hot N Cold singer opted for a 1920s gel-curl look that she paired with minimal makeup.

While posing on the red carpet, Katy went for serious poses in the majority of snaps, she also could not help but smile in others too.

Her appearance comes after Russell had been charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault on April 3.

The pop icon parted ways with Russell in 2011, and she later on got engaged to Orlando Bloom in 2016.

For those unversed, Katy’s attended the star-studded event comes just a week before she is set to travel to space with Blue Origin. 

